Local new IPO fundraising continues to rank first so far this year, Paul Chan says

Hong Kong continues to rank first globally in new Initial Public Offering fundraising this year, exceeding HK$140 billion raised as of last week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

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Chan said that Hong Kong’s exchange-traded products market is now the third-largest globally, trailing only the US and mainland. Daily turnover for ETPs averaged HK$38.6 billion in February.

Average daily turnover for the local stock market has exceeded HK$280 billion since March. Chan said this demonstrates that despite global market volatility, Hong Kong’s financial market remains an unstoppable force through the joint efforts of the government and the industry.