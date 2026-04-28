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FINANCE

China commerce minister says reached 'soft landing' with EU over EV tariffs

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China and the European Union had “reached a soft landing” over the bloc’s import tariffs on electric vehicles, during a meeting with the head of a German automakers industry group.

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Wang said China hoped the German Association of the Automotive Industry would use its influence within the EU to urge the bloc to “respect free competition, abide by World Trade Organization rules, and amend inappropriate provisions”, according to a readout of his Monday meeting with its president Hildegard Muller released on Tuesday.

The European Commission has imposed additional duties on imported China-made EVs made since 2024. In February 2026, the Commission approved for the first time a request by Volkswagen’s Cupra brand to free its Tavascan SUV Coupe - which is made in China - from tariffs in exchange for a minimum price and annual quota model.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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