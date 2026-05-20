Two more parents in ESF kindergarten bribery case granted bail pending appeal

Two more parents in the English Schools Foundation (ESF) international kindergarten bribery case were granted bail pending appeal on Wednesday.

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The case involves bribery linked to priority admission to an ESF international kindergarten.

A former administrator at the ESF International Kindergarten in Wu Kai Sha admitted taking HK$640,000 in bribes to secure priority admission for children and was sentenced to 25 months’ imprisonment. Thirteen parents and a middleman who were convicted of offering bribes have filed appeals. Their sentences range from eight to 14 months’ imprisonment.

Among them, parents Kong Ching-men and Michelle Wong Mei-suet applied for bail pending appeal at the High Court on Wednesday.

Under the bail conditions, both applicants must surrender their travel documents. During the bail period, they are required to report to a police station once a week, are prohibited from leaving Hong Kong, must reside at their reported addresses, and must attend all court hearings as scheduled.

Earlier, two other parents, Zhu Shuangye and Ma Yin-man, together with businessman Siu Yu-pong, were granted bail.

The 14 defendants, aged between 35 and 48, are Cora Lam Man-hei and her husband Cheung Ka-ming; Marissa Choy Wai-yin and her partner Lee Chun-long; nine mothers—Julia Wong Yi-ting (formerly known as Julia Wong Wing-man), Vida Lau Ying-kwan (formerly known as Vida Lau Wai-tak), Ma Yin-man, Li Jiebing, Tsui Wai-him, Kong Ching-men, Michelle Wong Mei-suet, Mak Wai-ki, and Zhu Shuangye; and merchant Siu Yu-pong.