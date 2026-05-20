logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Boards up at part of Statue Square Gardens for passage between Central MTR Station and new Harbourfront until 2031

NEWS
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Online photo (Threads@deviantplus)
Online photo (Threads@deviantplus)

The Statue Square Gardens in Central will be partially fenced off until 2031 as construction begins on an underpass linking Central MTR Station to the new Harbourfront.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a document submitted by the Development Bureau to the Central and Western District Council, the proposed grade-separated pedestrian crossing will connect the Chater Road concourse of the Central Station to the new Central Harbourfront Site 3.

Notably, the construction of an emergency exit linking an existing pedestrian subway will also be carried out.  

Expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2031, the garden area between Connaught Road Central and Chater Road, including the square fountain, park benches, and shelters, will be closed off. 

Meanwhile, over 70 percent of the garden’s remaining leisure space and walkways will remain open. 

The project will be conducted in three parts, with the first two phases spanning around 45 months and involving excavation and tunnel construction. 

The third phase, which is projected to take about 12 months, will restore parts of Statue Square Gardens once the proposed tunnel is completed. 

During construction, cranes and work vehicles will be placed on the affected garden area, with vehicular run-in at Chater Road, where an existing bus stop will be relocated about 10 meters eastbound. 

To avoid congestion during peak hours, the developer will study ways to reduce construction traffic.

Concurrently, a temporary walkway at least 1.5 meters wide will be provided near the Mandarin Oriental hotel to connect Chater Road and Connaught Road Central.

It is said that a total of 27 trees were surveyed at the site, 18 of which would be preserved and nine removed. None is listed on the Register of Old and Valuable Trees.

The proposal is scheduled to be presented to the district council for consultation in the second quarter of this year.

Statue Square Gardensunderpass

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend 
NEWS
52 mins ago
Tai Wai tops list as mosquito infestation rises in May: FEHD
NEWS
1 hour ago
Housing Bureau receives 11,000 subdivided unit registration applications
NEWS
3 hours ago
Lavinia Lau, Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, joins over 100 Cathay volunteers at this year’s Serve-a-thon.
Cathay Deepens Community Ties on 80th Anniversary with Major Volunteering Drive
Morning Recap - May 20, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Vincent Wang shares key findings of the ‘Future City Index 2025.’
Password to the future: CityUHK index charts global cities' readiness for innovation, resilience
NEWS
7 hours ago
Thundery showers, squalls expected in next few hours, HKO warns
NEWS
9 hours ago
Foreign man attempts to run into traffic at Chungking Mansions, restrained by police
NEWS
10 hours ago
Charger sparks fire at Bayview Garden flat, 150 residents evacuated
NEWS
12 hours ago
Bayern Munich, Aston Villa to face off at Kai Tak stadium on August 7
NEWS
12 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
20 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.