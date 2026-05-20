Boards up at part of Statue Square Gardens for passage between Central MTR Station and new Harbourfront until 2031

The Statue Square Gardens in Central will be partially fenced off until 2031 as construction begins on an underpass linking Central MTR Station to the new Harbourfront.

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According to a document submitted by the Development Bureau to the Central and Western District Council, the proposed grade-separated pedestrian crossing will connect the Chater Road concourse of the Central Station to the new Central Harbourfront Site 3.

Notably, the construction of an emergency exit linking an existing pedestrian subway will also be carried out.

Expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2031, the garden area between Connaught Road Central and Chater Road, including the square fountain, park benches, and shelters, will be closed off.

Meanwhile, over 70 percent of the garden’s remaining leisure space and walkways will remain open.

The project will be conducted in three parts, with the first two phases spanning around 45 months and involving excavation and tunnel construction.

The third phase, which is projected to take about 12 months, will restore parts of Statue Square Gardens once the proposed tunnel is completed.

During construction, cranes and work vehicles will be placed on the affected garden area, with vehicular run-in at Chater Road, where an existing bus stop will be relocated about 10 meters eastbound.

To avoid congestion during peak hours, the developer will study ways to reduce construction traffic.

Concurrently, a temporary walkway at least 1.5 meters wide will be provided near the Mandarin Oriental hotel to connect Chater Road and Connaught Road Central.

It is said that a total of 27 trees were surveyed at the site, 18 of which would be preserved and nine removed. None is listed on the Register of Old and Valuable Trees.

The proposal is scheduled to be presented to the district council for consultation in the second quarter of this year.