Over 80 percent of firms plan AI adoption within one year: survey

Over 80 percent of surveyed enterprises have clearly planned to adopt AI in the current stage or within the next 12 months, focusing on large-scale deployment, human-machine collaboration, data integration, and process intelligence, according to a survey.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This survey was published by Cherrypicks, a Hong Kong-based technical company, subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft (0777), focusing on solutions driven by artificial intelligence.

Over 70 percent of new customers in the past few months have proactively upgraded or purchased additional AI value-added features after adopting the core solution, reflecting that once enterprises experience increased efficiency and revenue, they will quickly increase their investment, according to Cherrypicks.

Cherrypicks's analysis found that companies hope to fully integrate AI capabilities into their operational systems, rather than just satisfied with partial AI trials. Whether employees can continue to have control over judgment and decision-making is also considered an important factor.

"The value of AI to enterprises ultimately lies in the substantial improvement of business growth and productivity," said Kenny Chien, chief executive of Cherrypicks. "Our products are to transform AI from a buzzword into an implementable, reliable, and scalable core competency for every enterprise."

Cherrypicks launched its latest AI portfolio on Wednesday: InstoreCX Solo, a lightweight intelligent customer experience platform for retail, alongside X-Agent and Claworks, two enterprise-grade Agentic AI solutions.