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INNOVATION

Anthropic to brief global financial watchdog on cyber flaws exposed by Mythos, FT reports

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1 hour ago
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Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is set to brief the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on cyber vulnerabilities in the global financial system identified by its latest AI model, Mythos, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plan.

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The Claude chatbot-maker will discuss the capabilities of its new Mythos Preview AI model with leading finance ministries and central banks from the FSB, following a request by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, the FT said.

Bailey chairs the global risk watchdog, which is responsible for coordinating financial rules for G20 economies.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Anthropic and the FSB did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Mythos, announced last month but not yet released, is a cybersecurity model designed to detect decades-old vulnerabilities in web browsers, infrastructure and software, according to Anthropic.

Cybersecurity experts have warned the system could supercharge more sophisticated cyberattacks, posing a risk to the banking industry reliant on legacy technology systems.

In April, BoE Governor Bailey warned that Mythos could pose major security risks to the cyber world.

"It would be reasonable to think that the events in the Gulf are the most recent challenge to us in this world, until, I think it was last Friday, you wake up to find that Anthropic may have found a way to crack the whole cyber risk world open," Bailey said at an event at Columbia University in New York last month.

"The issue is: to what extent is this new version of the product going to be able to, in a sense, identify vulnerabilities in other systems which can be exploited for cyber attack purposes," Bailey said.

 

Reuters

 

AIAnthropicFSB

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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