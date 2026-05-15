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FINANCE

South Korean shares slip as chip-led sell-off ends 5-week rally

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

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** South Korean shares fell sharply on Friday, reversing early gains that had lifted the benchmark index to record highs, as falling chipmakers broke a five-week run of gains.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 488.23 points, or 6.12 percent, at 7,493.18. It ended the week 0.1 percent lower.

** The KOSPI rose as much as 0.82 percent earlier in the day to an all-time high of 8,046.78, breaching the 8,000 mark just over a week topping 7,000.

** "High bond yields triggered today's sharp losses in the overheated market," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The sell-off follows a prolonged rally, with the KOSPI jumping 78 percent so far this year after gaining 76 percent in 2024.

** Global bonds market ended a tough week on a weak note amid concerns that economic damage from the Iran war could drive faster-than-expected interest rate hikes and hurt growth.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 8.61 percent, while peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 7.66 percent. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 5.66 percent.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and sister automaker Kia fell 1.69 percent and 5.67 percent, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 3.91 percent, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics 207940.KSlost 2.07 percent.

** Of the total 903 traded issues, 165 advanced and 707 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 5.6 trillion won (US$3.73 billion).

** The won was quoted 0.49 percent lower at 1,500.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, hitting its weakest level since April 7.

** In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 lost 0.37 point to 103.07.

** Bond yields hit their highest since November 2023, with the most liquid three-year yield rising 12.5 basis points to 3.777 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield rising 14.1 basis points to 4.223 percent.


Reuters

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