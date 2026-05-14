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FINANCE

TSMC says global chip market to hit US$1.5 trillion by 2030 as AI drives growth

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, expects the global semiconductor market to exceed US$1.5 trillion by 2030, topping its previous forecast ​of US$1 trillion, according to its presentation materials ahead of a tech ‌symposium on Thursday.

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Here are the details:

  • AI and high-performance computing are expected to account for 55 percent of the US$1.5 trillion market, followed by smartphones with 20 percent, and automotive applications with 10 percent, according ​to TSMC.
  • TSMC said it has been expanding capacity at a faster pace in ​2025 and 2026 and plans to build nine phases of wafer ⁠fabs and advanced packaging facilities in 2026.
  • The chipmaker is projected to ramp up ​capacity for its most advanced 2-nanometer and next generation A16 chips, with a compounded ​annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70 percent from 2026 to 2028.
  • TSMC said CAGR of capacity for its advanced packaging CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate) is forecast at more than 80 percent from 2022 ​to 2027. CoWoS is a key chip packaging technology widely used in AI ​chips including those designed by Nvidia
  • The company said AI accelerator wafer demand is projected to ‌increase ⁠11-fold from 2022 to 2026.

TSMC'S GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

  • Arizona: The first fab is already in production. Tool move-in for the second fab is planned for the second half of 2026. Construction of a third fab is underway. Work on a fourth fab and ​the site's first ​advanced packaging facility ⁠is expected to begin this year.
  • TSMC anticipates a 1.8-fold year-on-year increase in Arizona output by 2026, with yields comparable to those ​in Taiwan.
  • The chipmaker said it completed the purchase of a ​second large ⁠parcel of land in Arizona for future expansion.
  • Japan: The first fab is currently in volume production for 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer products. Plans for the second fab have ⁠been upgraded ​to 3-nanometer in response to strong demand.
  • Germany: The ​fab is currently under construction and progressing as scheduled. It plans to provide 28-nanometer and 22-nanometer ​technologies, followed by 16-nanometer and 12-nanometer technologies.


Reuters

TSMCchipAImarketgrowth

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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