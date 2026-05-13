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FINANCE

Amber expands into agent-native financial infrastructure

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Amber International said it is building on Amber Premium's digital wealth management business to expand into agent-native financial operating infrastructure for the AI Agent Economy.

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Management stated that competition in financial services is moving from interfaces to underlying workflows, as AI reshapes decision-making and orchestration. 

The company said crypto technology and blockchain are becoming machine-readable, programmable and always-on infrastructure for financial execution and settlement. The combination of these technologies is pushing financial systems from human-driven processes toward agent-driven execution.

Amber is building a financial operating system named A-Suite, which comprises three AI-native operating systems. This system is engineered to intelligently coordinate on-chain liquidity, yield generation, and asset distribution at scale. 

Vicky Wang, president of Amber Premium, revealed that A-Suite is already operational across 11 internal AI projects, covering areas such as organisational coordination, workflow execution and automation in parts of the business.

Wang also said Amber plans to further show how this agent-native system is being applied to internal workflows and business efficiency later this year.

 

Effie Zhang

AmberAI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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