Morning Recap - May 18, 2026

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(Video) Teenager hit by car while photographing bus with idol advertisement in Cheung Sha Wan

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A 16-year-old boy was struck by a private car in Cheung Sha Wan on Sunday afternoon while allegedly trying to photograph a bus featuring an advertisement of Hong Kong singer Ivy So, a member of local girl group COLLAR, dashcam footage shows.

5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Guangxi, tremor felt in HK

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guangxi, China at 12.21am on Monday, with tremors felt in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

(Video) Driver caught with $610,000 cash hidden in jacket pockets at Huanggang port

A cross-border driver was intercepted at Huanggang port after customs officers found HK$610,000 in cash hidden in the pockets of a jacket inside his handbag.

Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks

Sandy Lam's "Resonance: Reconstructed Hong Kong Exclusive" concert at Kai Tak Stadium on May 16 and 17 marked the singer's first solo concert in Hong Kong in nine years, drawing fans from across the region and generating significant consumer spending through ticket stub-linked retail promotions.

Vessel capsizes off airport waters, multiple people believed overboard

A vessel is believed to have capsized off the waters north of the airport and south of Sha Chau on Sunday night, with multiple people reportedly falling overboard, police said.

Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels

An 86-year-old man died on Sunday evening after reportedly choking on a bun while eating at his flat in the Mid-Levels, police said.

World/China News

UAE reports drone strike at nuclear power plant as Iran war deadlock persists

A drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, officials there said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran must act "fast" after efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran appeared to have stalled.

Photo: AFP

Reform councillor who made adult films quits over 'immense pressure'

A Reform UK councillor has resigned within a week of being elected after facing "immense pressure" over his past work in adult films, the party said.

X@ Stephen Mousdell

Train driver charged after deadly crash in Thailand

Thai police have charged a train driver with negligence after a crash on Saturday in central Bangkok in which a freight train collided with a public bus at a rail crossing, killing eight people and injuring 32.

Photo: Reuters

Body found on Mount Akaishidake in Nagano believed to be missing Chinese hiker, 56

A woman's body was discovered on Mount Akaishidake in Nagano Prefecture on Sunday morning, with police believing the remains may belong to a 56-year-old missing Chinese hiker.

Mountain Home Air Force Base investigating aircraft collision in Idaho

An air show incident on Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho is being investigated, a spokesperson said.

Editorial

From the Silk Road to a new frontier: why it is vital Hong Kong should eye Central Asia now

For centuries, Central Asia was the epicenter of global trade - the vital crossroads of the Silk Road. However, the rise of maritime sea routes and decades of Soviet administrative isolation relegated these nations to the periphery.