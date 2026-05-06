LegCo members to visit Beijing for a week-long study tour in July

Some Legislative Council members said they received a notice from the President, Starry Lee Wai-king, requesting that they reserve the adjournment period from July 9 to July 25 for a compulsory study tour on national affairs in Beijing.

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The Legislative Council’s last plenary session before its recess is scheduled for July 15. From July 20 to 24, there are still a few committee meetings scheduled.

Details of the tour have not yet been confirmed.

Some legislators estimate that the programme would focus mainly on the latest national affairs, national security, the 15th Five-Year Plan, the country’s development history, and how Hong Kong can cooperate with and serve overall national development, and the international situation, involving mostly passive listening.

Members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said the study tour is likely to follow the format of previous training programmes for CPPCC members, possibly with lectures delivered by representatives from the Central Party School or other relevant institutions. There is also a chance that participants may meet with officials in Beijing during the trip.

Some members also said they have not yet had the opportunity to visit the new site of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and hope to visit and meet with its director.

The last large-scale trip by Legislative Council members was a four-day visit to the Greater Bay Area in April 2023, led by Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen.

