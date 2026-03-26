Six arrested in ‘Guess Who’ phone scam swindling $1.16m from elderly victims

Hong Kong police have dismantled a local phone scam syndicate and arrested six people in connection with at least eight “Guess Who I Am” phone scam cases this month, with a total of HK$1.16 million swindled from victims.

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The six arrested, aged 17 to 37, include two mainland Chinese men. Four of the suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

The police said members of the syndicate called elderly victims and falsely claimed to be their relatives, saying they had been detained in a criminal case and required bail money. Scammers later posed as friends of the purported relatives to collect the funds on their behalf.

The victims only realized they had been defrauded after contacting their actual relatives following the payment and subsequently reported it to police.