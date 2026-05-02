Four taxi drivers arrested in Golden Week clampdown at HKIA and Disneyland

Police have arrested four taxi drivers for a range of offenses, including overcharging and illegal soliciting, during a targeted enforcement operation at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Hong Kong Disneyland over the Labour Day Golden Week holiday.

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The operation, conducted by officers from the New Territories South traffic police and the Lantau police district, involved plainclothes officers posing as tourists to catch offenders.

At Hong Kong Disneyland, three male drivers, aged between 45 and 78, were arrested after they approached undercover officers and offered them taxi services.

They are suspected of several offenses, including attempting to charge excessive fares, failing to take the most direct and practicable routes, and failing to display their taxi driver identity cards. The taxis involved in these cases have been impounded for further inspection.

In a separate action on the same day at the Hong Kong International Airport, a 41-year-old male driver was stopped after soliciting officers, who were posing as arriving travelers in a car park.

He will be prosecuted for soliciting passengers and using the designated fleet taxi parking area without authorization.

Police officials have warned taxi drivers not to break the law, stating that they will continue to crack down on such illegal activities at tourist hotspots and other locations across the city.

They reiterated their commitment to taking decisive action to protect the rights of passengers and maintain order within the public transportation system.