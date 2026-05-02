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Hong Kongers go all-in for record-breaking $228m Mark Six jackpot

NEWS
11 mins ago
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The allure of a record-breaking HK$228 million Mark Six Snowball Jackpot on Saturday has sent Hong Kongers into a frenzy, with some investing heavily in computer-generated tickets in hopes of striking it rich.

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The massive jackpot, the largest in the lottery's history, was the talk of the town as the deadline for ticket purchases loomed. Many rushed to betting stations, with one particularly ambitious punter making waves online after spending HK$10,000 on computer-picked tickets.

The individual, identified as a user on the Facebook group, posted a photo of his thick stack of tickets on April 30 with the caption, "HK$10,000, computer picks please. If I win, no words needed. I'll take care of my friends who comment!" Given that each HK$10 ticket contains 10 entries, netizens quickly calculated that the man had purchased a staggering 1,000 entries.

Online reactions: Hope and practicality

The bold move sparked a lively discussion. Many were supportive, with comments like "Good job! Fully support you!" and "Good luck, must win!" Some playfully remarked, "Looks like this guy doesn't want to go back to work anymore." The punter himself expressed a desire to "help people" if he won.

However, the sheer volume of tickets also raised practical concerns. Some netizens worried about the daunting task of checking so many tickets after the draw, with one user noting, "My eyes would get blurry checking all those!"

Others offered helpful advice, suggesting that the tickets could be inserted into a machine at a betting station for automatic checking.

A few netizens also poured cold water on the enthusiasm, asserting that "if it's meant to be, even HK$10 will win." Some offered alternative strategies, suggesting that instead of buying so many individual tickets, it would be more effective to place a single "multiple entry" bet with 12 numbers. 

According to the Mark Six official website, a 12-number multiple entry costs HK$9,240, offering a structured approach with more combinations.

Mark Six celebrates Golden Jubilee

The record-breaking jackpot is part of a series of events celebrating the Mark Six lottery's 50th anniversary. Launched in 1976, the lottery is marking its golden jubilee with various activities, including a "Mark Six 50th Anniversary Exhibition" at Tai Kwun in Central. 

The exhibition, running from May 1st to May 10th, showcases historical artifacts, including early lottery tickets, and features a simulated lottery draw room where visitors can take instant photos with retired drawing machines.

The HK$228 million Snowball Jackpot was the first of two special anniversary draws, with details for the second to be announced later.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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