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CHINA

Taiwan policewoman killed in hit-and-run as student driver checks bike damage, sparking online fury

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A 28-year-old policewoman in Tainan was killed on April 28 after being rear-ended by a female university student and then run over by a tour bus, with the offending driver's first reaction of checking her scooter for damage sparking widespread public anger.

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Cheng Yung-hsin, who was preparing for her wedding with her boyfriend, was waiting in traffic on Section 2 of Anhe Road in Annan District when a scooter driven by a university student surnamed Tai hit her from behind without slowing down. Cheng was knocked into the adjacent lane and crushed by an oncoming tour bus, dying at the scene.

CCTV footage circulating online shows Tai stopping after the crash and immediately inspecting her scooter for damage
Cheng Yung-hsin, who was preparing for her wedding with her boyfriend
+1
Tai has since closed her social media accounts, but netizens have continued to share her personal information

CCTV footage circulating online shows Tai stopping after the crash and immediately inspecting her scooter for damage, showing no concern for Cheng trapped under the bus.

Cheng's boyfriend posted online that the student driver had only told police she "didn't notice" the vehicle ahead and had not apologized to the family. He expressed frustration, saying even her parents had shown no remorse.

Tai has since closed her social media accounts, but netizens have continued to share her personal information including photos and school details, demanding she take responsibility.

Tainan policewoman killed hit-and-run

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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