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Four arrested in $8,000 cocaine bust at luxury Rosewood Hotel

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Four people, including a married couple, were arrested on Thursday for drug possession at the Rosewood Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui after staff discovered suspected narcotics in a guest room.

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The incident unfolded around 7pm yesterday when a hotel employee contacted the police to report the discovery of suspected drugs during a routine inspection of a room.

Police officers arrived at the scene and seized two bags of suspected cocaine. The drugs weighed a total of approximately 10 grams and have an estimated street value of around HK$8,000.

Four individuals were arrested in the operation: a 29-year-old man surnamed Lam, a 25-year-old woman surnamed Siu, a 30-year-old woman surnamed Chiu, and a 24-year-old woman surnamed Tsou.

All four are being held on suspicion of "possession of a dangerous drug" and are currently detained for investigation.

It is understood that the arrested man, Lam, and Siu are a married couple. The other two women are reportedly their friends who were visiting Hong Kong on two-way permits.

The case has been handed over to the Yau Tsim police district for further follow-up.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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