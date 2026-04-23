Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan discussed with national delegates, focusing on Northern Metropolis and commodity trading

Hong Kong's National People's Congress (NPC) deputies and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) members attended two seminars hosted by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa to exchange views on the formulation of the city's first five-year plan. Key topics included the development of the Northern Metropolis and the creation of a commodity trading hub.

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NPC deputy Brave Chan Yung suggested a "pilot first" approach to accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis. He noted that while building the physical infrastructure in areas like the Northern Metropolis and the Lok Ma Chau Loop will take time, the city can act immediately on the "software" side.

"Before the hardware in the Northern Metropolis and the Loop is fully built, could we use available, cheaper floor space in urban areas to set up pilot branch campuses and research institutes for top global talent and leading university departments? This would generate immediate results," Chan proposed.

Fellow NPC deputy Gordon Lam Chi-wing focused on leveraging Hong Kong's financial strengths to establish a major commodity trading hub. "We can integrate with nearby Greater Bay Area cities and even as far as Hainan, creating a model where trading takes place in Hong Kong, while delivery and settlement occur in the Greater Bay Area or Hainan," he explained.

"This model for refined oil or other bulk commodities would not only play to Hong Kong's traditional strengths and solidify our advantages, but also allow us to establish a new position in the commodity trading ecosystem, including in green energy."