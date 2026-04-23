Lawmakers urge govt to revive EV replacement scheme amid oil price volatility

Several Hong Kong lawmakers expressed sharp disappointment on Thursday over the government's decision to end the "One-for-One (OfO) Replacement" Scheme for electric vehicles (EVs), urging authorities to reconsider the move in light of ongoing global oil price turmoil.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The concerns were raised today as the Legislative Council resumed the Second Reading debate on the Appropriation Bill 2026.

Lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung stated that the expiration of the scheme creates a significant gap between government policy and the expectations of citizens who were preparing to upgrade their vehicles.

Acknowledging that the decision has already been finalized, Chong stressed that the government must now strengthen the city's EV charging network.

He highlighted a critical delay in infrastructure development, pointing out that of the 24 petrol stations approved to install charging piles—which are required to complete the work within six to 12 months—only one had commenced operations as of February this year.

While the government explained that the delays were due to technical and safety issue reviews, Chong vowed to continue monitoring the situation to ensure the effective implementation of EV-related policies.

Lawmaker Judy Chan Ka-pui also noted that recent conflicts in the Middle East have caused significant oil price fluctuations, highlighting the urgent need to popularize EVs in Hong Kong.

She emphasized that electrifying public transport, including buses and minibuses, is essential for creating a green city and achieving a smooth transportation transition, urging the government to study ways to assist operators in making the switch.

Regarding the scheme's discontinuation, Chan said she understood the government's need for fiscal prudence. However, she argued that authorities should leverage the current high fuel prices as an opportunity to aggressively promote EV adoption.

Chan further urged the government to re-examine the feasibility of relaxing the scheme to encourage more citizens to purchase environmentally friendly vehicles. This, she added, would be a crucial step toward reducing carbon emissions and helping Hong Kong achieve its goal of halving carbon emissions by 2035.