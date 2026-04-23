Four arrested as customs seizes $1.1m in counterfeit goods from Ladies' Market

Hong Kong Customs arrested four stall holders and seized an estimated HK$1.1 million worth of suspected counterfeit products during a targeted raid in Mong Kok's popular Tung Choi Street, also known as the Ladies' Market, as authorities step up enforcement ahead of the Labour Day "Golden Week" holiday.

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In an effort to protect consumer rights before the upcoming May Day holiday period, Hong Kong Customs has intensified its crackdown on the sale of counterfeit goods. Yesterday, officers conducted a special operation in Mong Kok, targeting vendors selling imitation products.

Following an in-depth investigation carried out with the assistance of trademark holders, customs officials raided 19 fixed hawker stalls along the bustling Ladies' Market.

The operation resulted in the arrest of one man and three women, all of whom were responsible for the stalls and aged between 36 and 57, for their suspected violation of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Officials seized approximately 1,800 items believed to be counterfeit, including fake COACH handbags, leather goods, and jewelry. The total estimated market value of the confiscated goods is around HK$1.1 million.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

A customs representative emphasized that patrols and enforcement actions will continue to be strengthened to combat the sale of counterfeit items, especially with the influx of tourists expected for the holiday.

Officials reminded merchants that selling counterfeit goods is a serious criminal offense with severe legal consequences and urged them to be cautious during procurement.

Consumers are also advised to purchase goods from reputable shops and to consult with trademark holders or their agents if they have any doubts about a product's authenticity.

Under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, anyone who sells or possesses counterfeit goods for the purpose of trade faces a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and five years in prison upon conviction.