Textbooks see biggest price hike in recent years, up by 3.6pc on average

Hong Kong parents are facing the steepest rise in textbook costs in recent years, with prices increasing by an average of 3.6 percent for the upcoming school year, according to the Education Bureau's latest Recommended Textbook List. Some subject materials have seen price hikes as high as nine percent.

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Textbook prices in Hong Kong have climbed by an average of 3.6 percent, marking the most significant increase in recent years and adding to the financial burden on parents. The Education Bureau, which released the updated figures on Wednesday, stated it has been urging publishers to exercise restraint in their pricing.

For kindergarten, learning materials for upper and lower classes now range from HK$480 to HK$1,044. The largest year-on-year increase was a 4.23 percent jump for a learning series by Oxford University Press (China), which is now priced at HK$740.

Primary schools have been hit with particularly sharp increases. English textbooks have seen notable hikes, with Oxford's "Ready Second Edition" set rising 6.9 percent to HK$930, while Pearson Hong Kong's "Longman English" textbook set now costs HK$1,002 after a more than seven percent increase. Similar price bumps of up to 6.8 percent were seen for upper primary English materials from both publishers.

Humanities and Science are gradually replacing General Studies in primary schools, with Primary Two and Primary Five textbooks available this year.

As schools transition from General Studies to new Humanities and Science subjects, the price changes have been significant. A junior primary science textbook from Modern Educational Research Society saw a substantial 9.2 percent increase to HK$380.

Meanwhile, some General Studies textbooks, which will only be taught in Primary Three and Six in the new school year, saw price increases of up to 4.9 percent.

The "Inspiring General Studies" series from Marshall Cavendish Education is now priced at HK$1,080.60 for Primary Three and HK$1,182.60 for Primary Six, while the most expensive set, Pearson's "Longman Active General Studies," rose 4.26 percent to HK$1,176.

Senior secondary students also face higher costs for several subject sets. The complete "Mastering Chemistry" series from Jing Kung Educational Press, which includes all compulsory and elective content, now costs HK$3,008 after a 2.9 percent increase.

In response to the rising costs, authorities noted that approximately 200,000 students benefited from the School Textbook Assistance Scheme or Comprehensive Social Security Assistance during the current school year, with subsidies totaling HK$1.04 billion.