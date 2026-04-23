Night Recap - April 23, 2026

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About 600 Wang Fuk Court families await second visit as new round of returns begins

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As the second batch of Wang Fuk Court residents began returning to their fire-ravaged units on Thursday, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing confirmed the government is actively arranging second visits for about 600 residents.

Henderson Land and Yiu Wing joint venture awarded five-year tenancy for Central Harbourfront Event Space

Central Grand Limited, a joint venture between Henderson Land Development Company Limited and YW Company Limited (Yiu Wing), on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a five-year tenancy for the prestigious Central Harbourfront Event Space.

Inquiry hears of 'highly unusual' damage to fallen firefighter's breathing apparatus

An inquiry into the death of a firefighter at a Tai Po blaze heard that the fallen officer’s breathing apparatus was found with "highly unusual" damage and that his personal alert safety system was not properly activated and its data was lost due to prolonged water exposure.

Lawmaker flags cost concerns behind 26,000 uncollected hospital prescriptions

A Hong Kong lawmaker has raised concerns that higher drug charges may be discouraging some patients from collecting prescribed medication, after more than 26,000 public hospital prescriptions were left unclaimed following recent fee adjustments.

Between healing and harm: film on 2010 Manila hostage crisis sparks debate

A forthcoming film based on the 2010 Manila hostage crisis has ignited heated debate in Hong Kong, with critics warning that its release could reopen old wounds for survivors and the wider public.

Business Today

MPF Ratings estimates Q1 MPF net inflows at HK$12 billion

MPF Ratings estimated Mandatory Provident Fund net inflows in 2026's first quarter at HK$11.98 billion, up 0.36 percent from the previous quarter.

Hong Kong SMEs' sentiment edges lower in Q2

Standard Chartered Hong Kong SME Leading Business Index slightly declined by 0.6 points from the previous quarter to 43 in the second quarter, reflecting cautious business sentiment among small and medium-sized enterprises amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

Sands China profit jumps 45 percent in the first quarter

Sands China (1928) posted a 45.5 percent rise in net income to US$294 million (HK$2.29 billion) in the first quarter.

China's Huaqin climbs 17 percent in Hong Kong debut after US$581 million share sale

Shares of Huaqin (3296), a Chinese smart device maker and original design manufacturer, climbed 17 percent in their Hong Kong market debut on Thursday after the company raised HK$4.6 billion in a share offering.

Nvidia has not yet sold its H200 AI chips to China, Lutnick says

Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips have not yet been sold to Chinese companies, Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday, citing difficulties faced by those firms to get permission from the Chinese government.

World/China

Thailand urges strict food hygiene as Hepatitis A cases double this year

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has warned tourists to strictly follow food and hygiene guidelines after a rise in Hepatitis A cases was recorded in the central and eastern regions, including Bangkok.

US Navy Secretary Phelan fired, sources say

Navy Secretary John Phelan has been fired, a U.S. official and a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in another wartime shakeup at the Pentagon coming just weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ousted the Army's top general.

ICC confirms trial against former Philippine President Duterte

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday confirmed all three counts of murder as crimes against humanity against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and committed him to trial.

SpaceX IPO filing shows Elon Musk can retain board control

SpaceX is telling prospective investors its board will not need a majority of directors who are independent of the company, according to an excerpt of its IPO filing reviewed by Reuters, underscoring how founder Elon Musk is retaining control of the rocket and artificial intelligence maker.

Iran tightens control of Hormuz after US calls off renewed attacks

Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz as it tightened its grip on the strategic waterway after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was indefinitely calling off attacks, with no sign of peace talks restarting.