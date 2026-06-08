Macau police deputy chief among 12 remanded over alleged prostitution syndicate

A deputy chief of Macau’s Public Security Police Force is among 12 suspects remanded in custody over an alleged prostitution syndicate operating behind sauna businesses, Macau prosecutors confirmed.

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The Macau Public Prosecutions Office said on Saturday that Leong Heng Hong, deputy commissioner of the Public Security Police Force, had been remanded along with 11 other suspects pending trial.

The case came after Macau Judiciary Police said they had busted three alleged criminal syndicates last Thursday that used sauna venues as a cover for prostitution activities.

A total of 26 men and women were arrested on suspicion of operating prostitution establishments. The suspects included three serving Public Security Police officers and two retired Judiciary Police officers.

The three serving officers are suspected of receiving bribes of between MOP150,000 and MOP200,000 a month in exchange for providing tip-offs on police inspections.

Prosecutors said the remanded suspects included Leong, who joined the police force in 1996 and was promoted to deputy commissioner in 2019. Two other serving Public Security Police officers were also named — a 51-year-old man surnamed Chan, who served as an acting department head, and a 54-year-old officer surnamed So.

A 39-year-old Hong Kong man surnamed Cheuk, who reported being a sauna shareholder, was also remanded. The remaining 14 suspects were placed under other statutory coercive measures.

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The Public Prosecutions Office said the rule of law is an important cornerstone of Macau’s long-term stability, while integrity among public officers is a fundamental guarantee of law-based governance.

It said it would not tolerate any criminal acts that endanger public order or harm public interests, especially those involving criminal syndicates controlling prostitution and bribery.

Macau Judiciary Police said at a press briefing last Friday that intelligence had been received in 2019 about organized crime groups allegedly controlling prostitution activities under the cover of sauna venues offering spa and massage services.

After an investigation, officers mounted an operation last Thursday and searched multiple locations, including three sauna venues. More than 300 people, including sex workers, illegal workers and customers, were taken away for investigation.

Police also seized MOP50 million in cash, as well as tools allegedly used in the offenses and account books.

Judiciary Police said the three prostitution venues had generated almost MOP800 million in revenue over seven years. The three serving police officers involved in the case have been suspended from duty.

