Tai Kok Tsui garage targeted in paint-and-feces revenge attack

A vehicle repair workshop in Tai Kok Tsui was vandalized with white paint mixed with feces in the early hours of Monday (Jun 8), with the owner suspecting the attack was linked to a dispute days earlier.

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Police received a report at around 9.25am after the owner of a diesel-system repair garage on Walnut Street returned to work and found the shopfront covered in paint and feces.

Officers arrived to find the metal shutter and pavement outside stained with white paint, while feces were scattered across the entrance. The case was classified as criminal damage.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras showed a masked man dressed in black approaching the garage at around 2.32am carrying a bucket. He was seen splashing the contents onto the shutter before fleeing across the street.

The garage owner said he believed the vandalism was retaliation for an altercation outside the workshop on Saturday (Jun 6).

He said a customer had driven a vehicle into the garage for repairs when a man entered the premises claiming the customer's vehicle had struck his car. The man allegedly dragged the customer outside and punched him.

The owner said he stepped in to stop the assault and challenged the man's account, arguing that the position of the allegedly damaged side mirror did not match the collision he described.

Police were called and the dispute was eventually resolved at the scene.

However, the owner said the man repeatedly asked whether he worked at the garage, while a woman later arrived and took photographs of the shopfront.

Having operated the business for six years without incident, the owner said he believed the dispute and the vandalism were connected.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspect.