HK-Macau ferry service fares to rise by 10p this Sat

Fares for ferry services between Hong Kong and Macau are set to increase by approximately 10 percent, as the two main operators, TurboJET and Cotai Water Jet, have announced a fare adjustment effective this Saturday (Apr 25).

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Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management, which operates TurboJET, explained that the fare hike is a response to the recent surge in fuel prices and general inflation.

The company stated that the adjustment is necessary to alleviate pressure from rising operational costs and has been approved by the Macau government.

Under the new pricing structure for TurboJET, a one-way economy class ticket on weekdays will increase from HK$175 to HK$194.

Fares for weekends and public holidays will rise from HK$190 to HK$212, while night sailing tickets will go up from HK$220 to HK$242.

As for Cotai Water Jet, a standard class ticket on weekdays will be adjusted to HK$192, and holiday tickets will cost HK$209. The new price for night sailings will be the same as TurboJET's, capped at HK$242.