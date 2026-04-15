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NEWS

Night Recap - April 16, 2026

NEWS
15-04-2026 20:55 HKT
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Greater Bay Airlines to suspend Bangkok flights for over four months

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Greater Bay Airlines will suspend all flights to Bangkok for four and a half months from May 11 until the end of September, in response to the volatility in international oil prices. 

Cap on ride-hailing licenses needed to safeguard roads and taxi trade: official

Hong Kong’s cap on ride-hailing licenses is to manage road capacity and maintain balance within its transport system, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Thursday.

Survivor details last call with family during fatal Wang Fuk Court fire in harrowing testimony

In a profoundly moving testimony, a survivor of the catastrophic Wang Fuk Court fire today recounted the final, desperate hours he spent on the phone with his trapped family, witnessing them perish on a video call while his pleas for help on the ground went unanswered.

New Covid variant BA.3.2 detected in HK, experts flag higher infection risk for children

A newly identified Covid-19 variant, BA.3.2 — also known as “Cicada” — has been detected in Hong Kong, with experts warning that children may face a higher risk of infection compared with adults.

HK Sevens 2026: Full guide to matches, events and entry tips

The Hong Kong Sevens will return from April 17 to 19 at Kai Tak Sports Park, marking its 50th anniversary with an expanded lineup of matches, entertainment and fan experiences.

Business Today

The Pavilia Farm III records over 50 times oversubscription as of Thursday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), has received more than 4,500 checks so far, marking over 50 times oversubscription of the 88 units.

Hong Kong shows resilience amid external headwinds: HSBC

HSBC's (0005) co-chief executive of Asia and the Middle East David Liao Yi-chien said on Thursday that Hong Kong has the ability to address the uncertainties of external markets, and the group will continue to invest in the city, with confidence in the city's prospects.

HK gig workers' repayment behaviour in line with wider market: TransUnion

Gig workers, accounting for 13 percent of the domestic workforce in Hong Kong, showed strong repayment discipline, with 95 percent of them sitting in prime or higher credit tiers, according to TransUnion's study.

HK banking sector's risk exposure to the Middle East is limited: HKMA

Hong Kong banks' risk exposure to the Middle East is limited, while rising oil prices weigh on sectors like transportation and logistics, said Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, Deputy Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

China's new home prices extend decline despite improvement in major cities

China's new home prices extended their decline in March, official data showed on Thursday, although major cities showed some month-on-month improvement. Weak demand continued to weigh on the property market.

World/China

Stepfather admits killing and disposing of 11-year-old stepson in Kyoto

A 37-year-old man in Kyoto has been arrested after admitting to disposing of the remains of his 11-year-old stepson, in a case now being treated as a suspected homicide.

FBI Director says Navy reservist wanted for killing his wife arrested after being suspected of fleeing to HK

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced on Thursday that a Navy reservist suspected of fleeing to Hong Kong after killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer has been arrested overseas and returned to the United States. But he did not disclose where the suspect was apprehended or who provided assistance.

UK PM to meet social media bosses over online child safety

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks on Thursday with representatives from social media firms to press them to do more to keep children safe online, as calls grow for a ban on under-16s using the platforms.

Iran halts petrochemical exports until further notice

Iran halted all petrochemical exports to prioritise domestic supply and prevent shortages of raw materials, the economic newspaper Donya-e-Eqtesad reported on Thursday, due to disrupted production after Israel struck several petrochemical hubs.

Rattled by Trump, US allies eye Japan's biggest arms opening since WW2

Japan's imminent easing of arms export rules has sparked strong interest from Warsaw to Manila, Reuters reporting found, as President Donald Trump wavers on security commitments to allies and the wars in Iran and Ukraine strain U.S. weapons supplies.

 

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