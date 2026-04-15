Yau Ma Tei Community Living Room opens as a ‘timely rain’ for grassroots families

The newly opened Community Living Room in Yau Ma Tei is a "timely rain" of relief that directly addresses the pain points of grassroots families in the area, said Acting Chief Secretary for Administration, Cheuk Wing-hing.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cheuk highlighted that the Yau Tsim Mong district has one of the highest densities of subdivided flats in Hong Kong.

He noted that many residents, including local and ethnic minority communities, face the daily struggles of cramped living spaces and inadequate facilities.

The Yau Ma Tei Community Living Room, with a practical area of 4,900 square feet, is the third such facility to open this year, bringing the total number across Hong Kong to 12.

As the city's sixth flagship facility of over 4,000 square feet, it is expected to serve 500 households from subdivided flats, providing services to 80,000 people annually.

Cheuk pointed out that the facility's well-designed features are tailored to meet residents' daily needs, including homework tutoring for school children and seminars on practical life information and community resources.

Through carefully arranged activities, the living room also aims to deepen the connection between residents and their community.