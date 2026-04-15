Xia Baolong warns against politicizing Tai Po fire to incite chaos in HK

Xia Baolong, Beijing’s top official on Hong Kong affairs, has warned that individuals with "ulterior motives" sought to politicize the aftermath of the Wang Fuk Court fire, attempting to use the disaster to incite chaos in the city.

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Speaking via video link at the opening ceremony of National Security Education Day on Wednesday (Apr 15), Xia called for constant vigilance against such risks, stressing that the public must remain alert and adopt a "bottom-line thinking" approach to security.

The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office emphasized that security is a dynamic process and urged all sectors of society to be aware of the hidden dangers that could affect Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

He reiterated that the city's journey from chaos to governance and prosperity has profoundly shown that "without security, there can be nothing." Only by safeguarding this bottom line can Hong Kong win in its development and secure its future, he added.

Xia Baolong also outlined his hopes for Hong Kong, expressing confidence that the government, legislature, and judiciary will collaborate to balance security and development under the city's first five-year plan.

He urged the business community to drive the economy through investment and innovation in key projects like the Northern Metropolis, and called on universities to leverage their strengths to cultivate high-end talent and transform research into practical results.

Finally, Xia encouraged young people to actively seize opportunities in the Greater Bay Area development, encouraging them to contribute to the nation while building their own futures