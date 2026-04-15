logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man falls from Tuen Mun flat to escape locked bathroom

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 21-year-old man was injured on Wednesday morning after falling from a first-floor unit at the Hong Kong Gold Coast in Tuen Mun while attempting to climb out of a bathroom window to escape being locked inside.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At around 6.50am, police received a report that a man had fallen from a lower level at Tower 11 of Hong Kong Gold Coast. 

It is reported that the man was trapped inside his flat’s bathroom due to a faulty door lock. In a moment of urgency, he tried to climb out of the bathroom window to re-enter the main unit from the outside. 

While climbing, he lost his footing and fell from the first floor onto a podium platform. 

Security guards on site discovered the incident and called for police. The man surnamed Cheung suffered leg abrasions and back pain, but remained conscious. He was sent to Tuen Mun Hosptial for treatment. 

Police found nothing suspicious about the incident and classified it as a miscellaneous case.

Hong Kong Gold Coast

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Xia Baolong warns against politicizing Tai Po fire to incite chaos in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK kicks off National Security Education Day with flag-raising ceremony at Police College
NEWS
1 hour ago
Every HK citizen is a guardian of national security, says Beijing official
NEWS
1 hour ago
John Lee pledges accountability and systemic reform over Tai Po fire to uphold national security
NEWS
1 hour ago
Top HK officials to discuss alignment with 15th Five-Year Plan during Beijing trip
NEWS
2 hours ago
Racing meets rugby: Happy Valley launches first-ever Sevens Week fixture with 'Shout Stand' party
NEWS
4 hours ago
LGV driving test pass rate falls below 30pc in 2025, wait times stretch to 158 days
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - April 15, 2026
NEWS
10 hours ago
Teenage girl rescued after floating in sea off Tsim Sha Tsui for over an hour
NEWS
12 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court theft concerns 'a misunderstanding', security chief says after police find cash, jewellery
NEWS
12 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.