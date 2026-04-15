Man falls from Tuen Mun flat to escape locked bathroom

A 21-year-old man was injured on Wednesday morning after falling from a first-floor unit at the Hong Kong Gold Coast in Tuen Mun while attempting to climb out of a bathroom window to escape being locked inside.

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At around 6.50am, police received a report that a man had fallen from a lower level at Tower 11 of Hong Kong Gold Coast.

It is reported that the man was trapped inside his flat’s bathroom due to a faulty door lock. In a moment of urgency, he tried to climb out of the bathroom window to re-enter the main unit from the outside.

While climbing, he lost his footing and fell from the first floor onto a podium platform.

Security guards on site discovered the incident and called for police. The man surnamed Cheung suffered leg abrasions and back pain, but remained conscious. He was sent to Tuen Mun Hosptial for treatment.

Police found nothing suspicious about the incident and classified it as a miscellaneous case.