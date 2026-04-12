HK's education, business environment, and innovation attract global investors: John Lee 

Hong Kong's educational environment, business climate, and innovation platforms continue to attract enterprises and investors from both the mainland and around the world, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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Speaking at a technology forum, Lee emphasized that Hong Kong is the only city in the world with five universities in the top 100.

Another advantage, he noted, is that Hong Kong boasts an open and transparent business environment and operates under a common law system similar to most major global financial hubs.

Lee also highlighted that the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan continues to explicitly support Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology (I&T) center.

His remarks came as the Business of Innovation and Technology Week kicked off on Sunday (Apr 12), featuring a series of mega I&T events, including the flagship InnoEX.

A key highlight of InnoEX is the "Smart Hong Kong Pavilion," set up by the Digital Policy Office. This year, themed "AI+ Hong Kong," the pavilion will showcase over 100 I&T solutions.

Lee also announced that projects under the third InnoHK research cluster will focus on energy, advanced manufacturing, and materials.

Eight projects have already been approved for the platform, with research centers to be established in phases over the coming months.

Additionally, he extended a welcome to technology companies, professionals, and graduates to come to Hong Kong to build their futures.