HK's education, business environment, and innovation attract global investors: John Lee 

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John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
08-04-2026 15:32 HKT
HK and Hainan can deepen free trade ties for mutual benefits, John Lee says
25-03-2026 15:24 HKT
Regional stability and growth in focus as John Lee joins Boao Forum
24-03-2026 12:57 HKT
Xia Baolong meets with John Lee and praises HK govt's work
04-03-2026 20:12 HKT
John Lee arrives in Beijing for 'Two Sessions'
03-03-2026 17:35 HKT
Budget advances ‘AI+’ and ‘Finance+’ to drive growth: John Lee
25-02-2026 17:37 HKT
John Lee: HK will 'gallop forward' with new speed, achievements
19-02-2026 00:30 HKT
Hong Kong to create its first five-year plan to align with nation: John Lee
02-02-2026 13:07 HKT
CE meets CPPCC Vice Chairman Jiang Zuojun
21-01-2026 20:33 HKT