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NEWS

Top HK officials to discuss alignment with 15th Five-Year Plan during Beijing trip

NEWS
52 mins ago
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Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa are set to visit the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss alignment with the National 15th Five-Year Plan.

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​They will return to Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon. 

​During their absence from Hong Kong, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing will act as Chief Secretary for Administration, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun will act in Paul Chan’s role, and Deputy Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Clement Woo Kin-man will act as Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs.

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