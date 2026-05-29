Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rise 80 percent on Hong Kong IPO debut

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology (3388) rose 80.2 percent to HK$33.88 at the open on its Friday debut.

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The Chinese consumer 3D printing products and services provider's offer price was HK$18.8. Its share gain translated to a paper gain of HK$2,262 per board lot of 150 shares.

The company's retail tranche was oversubscribed by 3,828.4 times.

It plans to offer 73.43 million H shares, raising HK$1.38 billion. The entry fee is HK$2,848.4.