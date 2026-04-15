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Racing meets rugby: Happy Valley launches first-ever Sevens Week fixture with 'Shout Stand' party

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

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Sevens Week is heading to Happy Valley on Wednesday night, with the racecourse set to host racing during Hong Kong’s biggest rugby week for the first time and part of the grandstand transformed into a mini South Stand.

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The Jockey Club is rebranding the Fan Zone as the “Shout Stand,” a Sevens-style pocket of noise, costumes and party atmosphere aimed at giving Happy Wednesday a distinctly rugby flavor. Fans are being encouraged to dress up, lean into the South Stand theme and treat the city’s traditional midweek race meeting as an early chapter in one of Hong Kong’s biggest sporting weeks.

For the first time, a Happy Wednesday fixture will be staged right in the middle of Sevens Week, with the HKFC 10s running from April 14 to 16 at Hong Kong Football Club on the Happy Valley infield and the Hong Kong Sevens to follow at Kai Tak Stadium from Friday. It means rugby and racing will share the same neighborhood on the same night, giving fans a rare chance to move between two of the city’s signature sporting scenes.

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Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said the broader Racing with Rugby collaboration was designed as “a truly unique celebration of Hong Kong’s world-famous sports.” He also highlighted the Club’s growing commitment to the rugby festival, saying it was “pleased to serve – for the fifth year – as the Official Community Partner of the Hong Kong Sevens, and for the first time as the Official Community Partner of the Rugby Tens.”

Those comments came at Sunday’s launch of Racing with Rugby at Sha Tin, but Wednesday night at Happy Valley is where the idea comes to life in public.

Happy Wednesday is already one of Hong Kong’s strongest entertainment products: city-center racing under lights, a packed Beer Garden and a crowd that skews younger, louder and more social than a conventional race meeting. Add Sevens fancy dress, a South Stand tribute and a flow of rugby fans already in the district for the HKFC 10s, and the Club clearly sees an opening to turn a normal Wednesday card into something bigger.

The setup is being pitched accordingly. Best-dressed racegoers can win tickets to the Sevens weekend, a detail that gives the night a genuine festival feel rather than just a racing-meets-rugby slogan. For fans already in Happy Valley for the Tens, it is an easy next stop. For racegoers, it offers a different kind of Happy Wednesday — one with a little more costume, a little more noise and a little more Sevens energy in the stands.

The entertainment has been built around that brief. Jason Donovan tops the bill in the Beer Garden, while ABBA tribute act BABBA is set to keep the crowd going deep into the evening. Around the course, bars and restaurants are expected to be busy as rugby supporters, racing regulars and curious first-timers mix in the same venue.

The Jockey Club has already enjoyed a strong tourism season and sees major event weeks as a chance to bring new people through the gates. 

The broader initiative runs through April 22 and concludes with FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin on April 26, while the Club’s community work around the Sevens and HKFC 10s is expected to reach more than 12,000 people through outreach, youth rugby and ticket donations.

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