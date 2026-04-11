Brazilian turtle falls to death in Wong Tai Sin, investigation underway

A five-inch Brazilian turtle met a tragic end on Saturday afternoon after reportedly falling from a height in Wong Tai Sin. The incident has prompted a police investigation to determine the cause and locate the turtle's owner.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At approximately 2.09pm today, a security guard at Grand View Garden, Block V, located on Hammer Hill Road in Wong Tai Sin, discovered a five-inch Brazilian turtle lying motionless in the podium area.

The turtle appeared to have fallen from a significant height, suffering from a head injury and bleeding, and was unable to move.

Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, they confirmed that the Brazilian turtle had succumbed to its injuries.

Authorities are now actively searching for the owner of the turtle to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

The investigation aims to understand how the turtle came to fall and whether any negligence was involved.