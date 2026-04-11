logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Brazilian turtle falls to death in Wong Tai Sin, investigation underway

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A five-inch Brazilian turtle met a tragic end on Saturday afternoon after reportedly falling from a height in Wong Tai Sin. The incident has prompted a police investigation to determine the cause and locate the turtle's owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At approximately 2.09pm today, a security guard at Grand View Garden, Block V, located on Hammer Hill Road in Wong Tai Sin, discovered a five-inch Brazilian turtle lying motionless in the podium area. 

The turtle appeared to have fallen from a significant height, suffering from a head injury and bleeding, and was unable to move.

Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, they confirmed that the Brazilian turtle had succumbed to its injuries. 

Authorities are now actively searching for the owner of the turtle to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event. 

The investigation aims to understand how the turtle came to fall and whether any negligence was involved.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
15 mins ago
(File photo)
Singer Hins Cheung to mentor youth detained in 2019 unrest after apology
NEWS
2 hours ago
ICAC sees 31pc Surge in building repair corruption complaints
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Personal data of nearly 500 Fortress Hill residents compromised after WSD device lost
NEWS
4 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally injured after collision on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
6 hours ago
(file photo)
Hong Kong youth's conviction upheld for hijacking news app notifications
NEWS
19 hours ago
Night Recap - April 10, 2026
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK's plain packaging tobacco law sparks fierce debate over illicit trade and product bans
NEWS
20 hours ago
Video captures two-minute armed robbery unfolding in Wan Chai bank
NEWS
23 hours ago
Causeway Bay standoff resolved after nearly two hours, major traffic disruption eases
NEWS
23 hours ago
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Over 51,000 students sit HKDSE Chinese exam, some find vernacular harder than classical text
NEWS
09-04-2026 17:29 HKT
$36,000 taken in suspected armed robbery at Wan Chai bank
NEWS
10-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.