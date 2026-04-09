Around 60 lawmakers visit Hetao Hong Kong Park in Northern Metropolis tour

Around 60 Legislative Council members visited the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone on Thursday, marking the second official inspection tour of the Northern Metropolis in less than a month.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The delegation, led by LegCo president Starry Lee Wai-king, comprised members and non-members of the Panel on Commerce, Industry, Innovation and Technology.



They arrived at the Lok Ma Chau Loop at approximately 10am to gain a better understanding of the latest developments in the co-operation zone.

During the visit, lawmakers received a briefing on the Hong Kong Park and toured facilities including a co-working space in Building 8, CLP Power's Lok Ma Chau Loop Substation, and the newly constructed talent apartments.

The tour also included exchanges with representatives from enterprises based in the park.



Additionally, the number of participants in this tour was also higher than in the first inspection, which took place on March 26.

Accompanying officials included the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, and Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Kelvin Choi Kit-ming.