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NEWS

Morning Recap - April 9, 2026

NEWS
24 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

2 crashes within an hour on San Tin Highway leave minibus driver dead, 17 hurt

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Two serious traffic accidents involving a total of eight vehicles occurred within an hour on San Tin Highway on Wednesday night, leaving a minibus driver dead and 17 people hurt.

(Video) Hit-and-run driver flees after chain collision on Yuen Long Highway, couple injured

A hit-and-run driver fled the scene after causing a chain collision on Yuen Long Highway on Tuesday night, leaving a couple injured and prompting the victim to release dashcam footage to help track down the suspect.

(Video) Man pushes FEHD officer after being stopped for spitting in Sham Shui Po

A man allegedly pushed a Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officer to the ground after being stopped for suspected spitting on a street in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday evening, leaving the officer injured and requiring hospital treatment.

World/China News

Israeli strikes pummel Lebanon, killing 250 in deadliest day of war

Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday even as the Iran-aligned group paused its attacks under a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

500-ton weight plunges from 30 metres at Japan steel mill, 3 dead, 1 missing

A 500-ton concrete counterweight fell from about 30 metres at a steel mill in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday, causing a scaffolding collapse and killing three workers, with one still missing after plunging into the sea.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends sharply higher on US-Iran ceasefire

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday after a last-minute, two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran lifted investor sentiment

Editorial

Cross-strait cooperation: the key to lasting stability, shared prosperity, and a secure future for Taiwan

As Kuomintang chairperson Cheng Li-wun champions reconciliation and energy realism, Taiwan's future lies in embracing synergy with the mainland.

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(Video) Hit-and-run driver flees after chain collision on Yuen Long Highway, couple injured
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(Video) Man pushes FEHD officer after being stopped for spitting in Sham Shui Po
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