Smart access system not for detecting public housing misuse, says lawmaker

A newly introduced smart access system in public housing estates is aimed at improving convenience and privacy for residents, not at identifying misuse of public housing, lawmaker and Housing Authority member Leung Man-kwong said.

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The Housing Department has recently rolled out a contactless entry system compatible with the “iAM Smart” personal QR code and Octopus cards, with pilot schemes currently underway at Tung Wui Estate in Wong Tai Sin and Long Shin Estate in Yuen Long.

Leung said residents can register through the iAM Smart platform and use a QR code to enter, or alternatively, pre-register their Octopus cards for access. The system also improves visitor management, as guests previously needed to present identity documents for registration with security staff, which could pose privacy risks.

He said the new arrangement also allows visitors to register through iAM Smart, offering stronger protection for personal data.

Addressing concerns about whether the system would be difficult for some residents to use, Leung said the process is relatively simple.

Housing Department staff are available in building lobbies to assist with one-time registration, after which residents can use the system independently. He noted that the process is similar to using a QR code for immigration clearance.

The department has also retained the existing password-based system, allowing residents to enter even if they do not have their mobile phones with them.

Leung said he hopes the department will expand the trial to more estates across all 18 districts, particularly those with multiple entry points, where the benefits of the system would be more evident.

On residents’ acceptance of the new system, he said early figures are encouraging, with more than 80 percent of residents already registered. However, he added that it will take time for people to fully adapt, and the department will need to step up efforts to educate residents on the advantages of the system.

He noted that traditional password systems can be easily compromised, allowing unauthorized access, while the new system offers stronger security.

When asked whether the system could be used to identify misuse of public housing, Leung said there is currently no such consideration.

He added that while the system is technically capable of doing so in the long run, cases of public housing misuse remain a small minority and there is no need to use the system for monitoring purposes at present.

