logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Smart access system not for detecting public housing misuse, says lawmaker

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A newly introduced smart access system in public housing estates is aimed at improving convenience and privacy for residents, not at identifying misuse of public housing, lawmaker and Housing Authority member Leung Man-kwong said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Housing Department has recently rolled out a contactless entry system compatible with the “iAM Smart” personal QR code and Octopus cards, with pilot schemes currently underway at Tung Wui Estate in Wong Tai Sin and Long Shin Estate in Yuen Long.

Leung said residents can register through the iAM Smart platform and use a QR code to enter, or alternatively, pre-register their Octopus cards for access. The system also improves visitor management, as guests previously needed to present identity documents for registration with security staff, which could pose privacy risks.

He said the new arrangement also allows visitors to register through iAM Smart, offering stronger protection for personal data.

Addressing concerns about whether the system would be difficult for some residents to use, Leung said the process is relatively simple.

Housing Department staff are available in building lobbies to assist with one-time registration, after which residents can use the system independently. He noted that the process is similar to using a QR code for immigration clearance.

The department has also retained the existing password-based system, allowing residents to enter even if they do not have their mobile phones with them.

Leung said he hopes the department will expand the trial to more estates across all 18 districts, particularly those with multiple entry points, where the benefits of the system would be more evident.

On residents’ acceptance of the new system, he said early figures are encouraging, with more than 80 percent of residents already registered. However, he added that it will take time for people to fully adapt, and the department will need to step up efforts to educate residents on the advantages of the system.

He noted that traditional password systems can be easily compromised, allowing unauthorized access, while the new system offers stronger security.

When asked whether the system could be used to identify misuse of public housing, Leung said there is currently no such consideration.

He added that while the system is technically capable of doing so in the long run, cases of public housing misuse remain a small minority and there is no need to use the system for monitoring purposes at present.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Blaze engulfs multiple vessels at Tai Po fishing village
NEWS
1 hour ago
Around 60 lawmakers visit Hetao Hong Kong Park in Northern Metropolis tour
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Mainland woman bound over for fake Thai degree in QMAS application
NEWS
1 hour ago
ONE OK ROCK cancels Hong Kong shows citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’
NEWS
1 hour ago
Brief voltage dip triggers nearly 100 lift entrapments across Hong Kong Island
NEWS
1 hour ago
Mainland woman jailed 4 months for using forged UCLA degree to gain HKU master’s program admission
NEWS
1 hour ago
South African man dies after fall from village house in Tai Po
NEWS
2 hours ago
Fascinating April events in Macao
Wang Fuk Court residents call for owners’ meeting amid petition validity dispute
NEWS
2 hours ago
Morning Recap - April 9, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
21 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
08-04-2026 00:32 HKT
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
08-04-2026 13:15 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.