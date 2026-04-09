ONE OK ROCK cancels Hong Kong shows citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK has canceled its upcoming Hong Kong concerts scheduled for early May, citing “unforeseen circumstances” beyond the control of both the artist and the organizer.

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The band was set to perform at the Central Harbourfront Event Space on May 2 and 3. However, organizer Live Nation announced on Thursday morning that both shows would no longer go ahead.

In a statement, the organizer said the cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances that were outside the control of the artist and the organizer.”

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, these issues could not be resolved, and the shows can no longer go ahead. We know this is disappointing news and we sincerely apologize to all fans who were looking forward to the concerts,” the statement said.

Ticket holders who purchased through Cityline, Trip.com or Damai will receive full refunds automatically through their respective platforms, with no application required.

The cancellation follows a similar development earlier this year, when ONE OK ROCK’s scheduled concert in Shanghai on May 9 was also called off in early March, with organizers citing similar reasons.

