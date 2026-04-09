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NEWS

South African man dies after fall from village house in Tai Po

NEWS
17 mins ago
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A South African man died after falling from height in Tai Po in the early hours of Thursday (Apr 9).

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Police said they received a report at about 1am that a man in his 30s was found lying unconscious outside a village house in Lung Mei Village.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find him unresponsive. He was taken to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment but was later certified dead.

The man held a Hong Kong identity card and was understood to have a history of emotional illness.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

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