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NEWS

Mainland woman bound over for fake Thai degree in QMAS application

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 39-year-old mainland woman was bound over for two years for HK$2,000 on Thursday after falsely claiming to have graduated from a Thai university in her Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS) application.

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The defendant, Liu Bixuan, who holds a two-way exit permit, was charged with using a false instrument for the purpose of obtaining an entry permit.

The court heard Liu submitted a QMAS application around December 24, 2024, claiming she held a degree from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. She provided a copy of a graduation certificate and transcript as supporting documents.

The Immigration Department found the application suspicious and verified the documents directly with the Thai university, which confirmed they were not genuine. 

The department rejected her application on August 6 last year and Liu was subsequently arrested. 

At Shatin Magistrates’ Courts this morning, both the prosecution and the defense agreed to resolve the case by having Liu bound over. 

It is understood that the defendant will leave Hong Kong after the legal proceedings.

Quality Migrant Admission Schemefake instrument

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