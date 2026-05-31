Night Recap - May 31, 2026

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Taxis and minibusses to receive $0.5 per liter LPG subsidy starting today

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Taxis, minibusses, and private school light buses will receive a government subsidy of HK$0.5 per liter on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) starting today for a period of two months.

HK Express cancels six Okinawa flights as Tropical Storm Jangmi nears

HK Express has canceled six flights to and from Okinawa on Monday (Jun 1) and Tuesday (Jun 2) as Typhoon Jangmi approaches Japan’s southern islands.

Guangdong extends Northbound Travel Scheme for Hong Kong vehicles by five years to 2031

The Guangdong Provincial People's Government has officially extended the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme for an additional five years, allowing local private cars to continue traveling to the mainland via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge until June 1, 2031.

Shek Kip Mei heat shelter upgrades facilities with female-only zone and halal food

Shek Kip Mei Community Hall is operating as a temporary heat shelter with upgraded facilities and a dedicated female-only zone to cater to residents' needs, as the Hong Kong Observatory issues Very Hot Weather Warnings for consecutive days.

John Lee leads record 70+ member delegation to Central Asia to forge new trade corridors

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu departed on Sunday morning for an official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, leading the current administration’s largest-ever business delegation of more than 70 representatives to promote economic and trade collaboration between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

Business Today

HK April retail sales to record solid growth: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday that he expects solid growth in April retail sales, which will be released on Tuesday, marking 12 consecutive months of growth and reflecting stable recovery momentum in Hong Kong’s retail sector.

China factory activity stalls in May as demand weakens

China’s factory activity stalled in May as new export orders contracted and input costs kept rising, an official survey showed on Sunday, adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy is losing momentum despite pockets of strength in services and high-tech manufacturing.

SoftBank to spend US$87.5bn on AI centres in France: Son

Japanese tech investor SoftBank will spend 75 billion euros (HK$685.6 billion) on artificial intelligence infrastructure in France, its founder Masayoshi Son told a French newspaper in an interview released Saturday.

One Victoria Cove to launch 648 units shortly as phases 2 and 4 obtain presale consents

Henderson Land Development (0012) will launch 648 units at One Victoria Cove in the short term to meet market demand, the developer said.

World/China

US chemical spill death toll rises to 11

The death toll from a chemical spill at a paper plant in Washington state has risen to 11 as rescuers recovered the bodies of all nine missing people, US authorities said on Saturday.

Japan defence chief takes swipe at China at security meet

Japan's defence minister took a veiled swipe at China on Sunday, pledging to keep strengthening the military despite Beijing's criticism of Tokyo's increasingly muscular security stance.

UK foreign minister due to visit China and India to discuss global issues

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper will travel to China on Monday, and then onwards to India later in the week, with the visits to focus on global issues from the Strait of Hormuz and the Russia-Ukraine war to the recent Ebola outbreak.