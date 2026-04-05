logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law

NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Securing Hong Kong's status as the sole Asian host for Art Basel was a deal "worth fighting for" due to the immense benefits it brings to the city's arts scene, economy, and global profile, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her remarks followed the government's signing of a five-year cooperation agreement with the international art fair last month. 

Law acknowledged that various countries and regions had shown strong interest in hosting the prestigious event, offering very attractive terms. "We don't need to specify who the rivals are, but I believe everyone can imagine," she said.

She attributed Hong Kong's success to strong support from the government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which assisted with venues, publicity, and cooperation. 

She emphasized the "countable economic benefits," noting that high-end overnight visitors contribute significantly to local spending, while the event also creates employment opportunities in areas like stage construction.

Following the agreement, Law stated that both the government and Art Basel are looking to expand the fair's scale. Plans include considering a larger "Arts March" or "Arts Fair Week" that would integrate other art events held in March under the Art Basel umbrella.

Law also supports the idea of displaying art in government or public offices to enhance the city's artistic atmosphere, adding that authorities might study placing art installations at locations like the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal or Hong Kong International Airport.

Additionally, responding to concerns regarding "soft resistance" in the arts industry, Law stressed that Hong Kong's creative soil is "still fertile."

"As long as creators have a sufficient understanding of and comply with the national security law, they need not worry about a lack of creative space or stepping on landmines," she said.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
4 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
9 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
11 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
12 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
15 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
16 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
16 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
17 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Spring travel booms with nearly 300mn trips on Ching Ming Festival in China
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
‘Cherry-like’ surprise at Tseung Kwan O park draws visitors
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.