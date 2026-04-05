Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law

Securing Hong Kong's status as the sole Asian host for Art Basel was a deal "worth fighting for" due to the immense benefits it brings to the city's arts scene, economy, and global profile, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

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Her remarks followed the government's signing of a five-year cooperation agreement with the international art fair last month.

Law acknowledged that various countries and regions had shown strong interest in hosting the prestigious event, offering very attractive terms. "We don't need to specify who the rivals are, but I believe everyone can imagine," she said.

She attributed Hong Kong's success to strong support from the government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which assisted with venues, publicity, and cooperation.

She emphasized the "countable economic benefits," noting that high-end overnight visitors contribute significantly to local spending, while the event also creates employment opportunities in areas like stage construction.

Following the agreement, Law stated that both the government and Art Basel are looking to expand the fair's scale. Plans include considering a larger "Arts March" or "Arts Fair Week" that would integrate other art events held in March under the Art Basel umbrella.

Law also supports the idea of displaying art in government or public offices to enhance the city's artistic atmosphere, adding that authorities might study placing art installations at locations like the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal or Hong Kong International Airport.

Additionally, responding to concerns regarding "soft resistance" in the arts industry, Law stressed that Hong Kong's creative soil is "still fertile."

"As long as creators have a sufficient understanding of and comply with the national security law, they need not worry about a lack of creative space or stepping on landmines," she said.