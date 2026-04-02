Asian scholars converge in HKBU to tackle SDGs

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) recently served as the regional hub for digital innovation and social responsibility, hosting a major international gathering dedicated to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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The 2026 Emerging Media for Communicating SDGs Symposium, held in late March, brought together a diverse group of more than 80 researchers and students from across Asia to discuss how modern technology can solve the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

The two-day event marked the first time the symposium has been held in Hong Kong. It is part of a high-level academic partnership between HKBU, the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, and the National University of Singapore.

By rotating the host city each year, these universities aim to build a powerful network of experts focused on using communication tools to promote a fairer and greener future.

A focus on innovation and impact

The symposium featured six specialized sessions that touched on various aspects of modern life, including how AI affects daily routines and how digital media can be used to improve public health.

During the opening ceremony, HKBU Provost Professor Martin Wong emphasized that sustainability is a core part of the university’s curriculum, noting that hundreds of courses now incorporate these global goals into their teaching.

This commitment to education was recently recognized on the world stage.

Professor Martin Wong highlighted that HKBU ranked 69th globally in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and secured the second-place spot worldwide for Quality Education for the second year in a row.

Professor Wei Ran, Associate Dean of the School of Communication at HKBU, further explained that the school is dedicated to using cutting-edge technologies as a force for social change, ensuring that academic research provides substantive solutions for the public interest.

Designing solutions for tomorrow

The event was supported by several distinguished academic leaders, including Professor Mou Yi from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Professor Lee Juinde from Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, and Professor Zhang Weiyu from the National University of Singapore.

Beyond traditional discussions, the symposium encouraged active creation through keynote addresses by Professor Se-Hoon Jeong of Korea University and Professor Kouta Minamizawa of Keio University.

Professor Minamizawa also led a practical workshop where students and faculty designed prototypes for new tools aimed at specific sustainability challenges.

A total of 27 research papers were presented, showcasing how theoretical ideas can be transformed into digital applications that address topics such as green technology and digital access.

As the symposium concluded, the focus shifted toward the future, with the National University of Singapore set to host the next edition of the event in 2027.