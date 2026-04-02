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NEWS

Majority of toothbrushes fail bristle safety standards in new Consumer Council report

NEWS
02-04-2026 16:29 HKT
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Hong Kong residents are being warned to choose their dental tools carefully after a massive consumer watchdog study revealed that nearly half of the tested manual toothbrushes failed basic safety requirements for bristle smoothness.

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A recent investigation by the Consumer Council has raised alarms over oral hygiene habits in Hong Kong, following government data showing that roughly one-third of local adults and half of the elderly population suffer from untreated tooth decay.

To address these concerns, the council examined 29 adult manual toothbrushes ranging in price from budget-friendly options to premium models.

While the majority of the products were found to be chemically safe and structurally sound, significant issues emerged regarding the physical quality of the bristles and the durability of certain expensive brands.

The most concerning finding involved the "rounding" of bristles. Standard safety regulations require toothbrush filaments to be polished at the tips to ensure they are smooth and rounded, which prevents damage to the gums and soft tissues in the mouth.

However, the study found that 13 out of the 29 models failed this test. One flat-headed brush showed a passing rate of only about one-third, while a dozen other models featuring tapered or irregular bristles performed even worse, with some showing zero percent compliance with smoothness standards.

Durability and structural integrity also provided mixed results. One specific model, the ECdental bioMe, failed the neck flexibility test by snapping under pressure, suggesting a potential risk of injury if the brush breaks during use.

Furthermore, the most expensive toothbrush in the group, priced at nearly seventy dollars, failed to meet the standard for bristle recovery.

This means the bristles are more likely to splay, curl, or lose their shape quickly, which not only reduces cleaning efficiency but can also lead to gum irritation over time.

On a more positive note, the entire selection of toothbrushes passed rigorous chemical safety checks.

None of the samples contained harmful plasticizers or heavy metals, ensuring that users are not being exposed to toxic substances during their daily routines.

Additionally, almost every brush demonstrated strong bristle retention, meaning users do not need to worry about filaments falling out while brushing.

Despite these chemical wins, the council's findings suggest that a higher price tag does not always guarantee a superior or safer product for the consumer.

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