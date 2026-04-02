Light reflections at Wang Fuk Court spark theft fears, police rule out break-in

Photos circulating online showing lights in a residential block at Wang Fuk Court sparked concerns over a possible break-in, but police later confirmed the phenomenon was caused by reflections.

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Two photos were uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday night, with the user claiming lights were visible on an upper floor of one of the estate’s buildings.

It is understood that Tai Po Police Station received two related reports and dispatched officers to investigate. Based on the angle of the images, the building in question was believed to be Wang Shing House, with the suspected unit located between the 20th and 25th floors.

Officers confirmed that the entrances to the building remained locked and that no lights were switched on inside. Police also checked workers’ entry and exit records for the evening and verified that all workers had already left the premises.

Police said reflections observed in some units of Wang Shing House were believed to be the source of the apparent lights captured in the photos.

The incident drew heightened attention following a recent theft case at the estate.

Earlier, three male workers carrying out reinforcement works were arrested for allegedly stealing seven pieces of jewelry worth about HK$90,000 from residents at Wang Tai House. Police said the two incidents were not related.