Elderly man falls from To Kwa Wan care home, lands on air-conditioner unit and survives

An elderly man was rescued and sent to hospital on Thursday morning after falling from a residential care home in To Kwa Wan and landing on top of an air-conditioner unit.

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The incident occurred at about 8.09am at a care home located at 360 Ma Tau Wai Road. The man reportedly fell from a platform between the second and third floors of the building, but was partially cushioned by landing on the external air-conditioner structure.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and used a ladder to reach the man, who was subsequently brought down to safety. Paramedics found that he had a pulse and was breathing, and immediately administered oxygen before sending him to hospital for treatment.

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According to sources, the man had previously attempted self-harm. It is suspected that he may have left the care home on his own before accidentally falling from height.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

