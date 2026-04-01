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NEWS

France-HK golf partnership sealed with tournament held under French May Arts Festival

NEWS
01-04-2026 22:46 HKT
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(From top left to right) Mignonne Cheng, co-chairman of the Board of French May Arts Festival; Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; William Doo, Jr, former captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club; Marc Delaune, president and general manager of Terre Blanche; Andy Kwok Wing-leung, captain of Hong Kong Golf Club; Mathieu Camison, general manager of the Evian Golf Resort at the ceremony.
(From top left to right) Mignonne Cheng, co-chairman of the Board of French May Arts Festival; Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; William Doo, Jr, former captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club; Marc Delaune, president and general manager of Terre Blanche; Andy Kwok Wing-leung, captain of Hong Kong Golf Club; Mathieu Camison, general manager of the Evian Golf Resort at the ceremony.

Hong Kong and France have strengthened their sporting and cultural ties with a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Hong Kong Golf Club and two of France’s top golf destinations, Terre Blanche and the Evian Resort Golf Club. The agreement was formalized at a ceremony hosted by the French Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau at the French Residence on March 30.

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The new partnership will pave the way for increased sports exchange, tourism promotion, and cultural collaboration. Golfers from Hong Kong will gain opportunities to experience France’s renowned golf resorts, while French players will be encouraged to explore golfing in Hong Kong.

The signing ceremony coincided with the inaugural France-Hong Kong Golf Tournament, which added a sports element to the French May Arts Festival for the first time in its 33-year history.

This year’s French May Arts Festival, themed ‘Re/naissance’, expanded its scope by introducing the golf tournament, signaling the festival’s commitment to broadening cultural and social connections between France and Hong Kong.

The tournament, held on March 30 at the historic Eden Course in Fanling, brought together players from the Hong Kong Golf Club, Terre Blanche Golf Resort, and Evian Golf Resort & Spa for 18 holes of friendly competition.

“Golf has long been a powerful vehicle for sports diplomacy and cultural exchange, and today marks a proud step in bringing France and Hong Kong closer together through sport,” said Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, following the ceremony.

French May Arts FestivalgolfHong Kong Golf ClubTerre BlancheEvian Resort

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