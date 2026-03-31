CEPU-backed study to showcase HK's strengths as global education hub at Oxford

The Chief Executive's Policy Unit (CEPU) is funding a major policy study by Hang Seng University (HSU) aimed at cementing Hong Kong's status as an international education hub and a magnet for high-end talent.

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The research team is set to present its findings at a prestigious conference at the University of Oxford, sharing Hong Kong's successes on the world stage.

Through its Public Policy Research Funding Scheme, the CEPU is supporting an HSU research team in a project focused on strategies for attracting and retaining top-tier talent in Hong Kong.

This initiative aligns with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, which supports Hong Kong's development into a global talent powerhouse.

The study, titled "Strategies for Attracting High-end Talents to Pursue Doctoral Studies in Hong Kong to Cultivate Professionals for Hong Kong's Development," zeroes in on how the city can draw doctoral students from around the world and encourage them to stay and build their careers in Hong Kong after graduation.

The HSU project was selected from numerous applications and granted funding for a one-year research period.

In an interview with CEPU officials, Professor Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President (Academic and Research) of HSU and the project's leader, explained that the research team benchmarked Hong Kong against Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

The study's results indicate that the Hong Kong government is particularly effective at utilizing scholarships and research funding to attract global students compared to the other three locations.

The findings also highlighted Hong Kong's excellent and attractive immigration and education policies, as well as its free and superior academic environment, as key factors that successfully encourage graduates to remain in the city for their professional development.

To enhance the practical application of the research, the CEPU organized an inception meeting for the project last year, inviting experts, scholars, and industry stakeholders to provide valuable input.

With initial findings in hand, the research team is now taking its results to the international stage to positively represent Hong Kong.

HSU will co-organize an annual conference with the Centre for Global Higher Education at the University of Oxford, where Professor Mok will travel to present Hong Kong's approach as an international education hub.

The conference will also feature scholars from Singapore, Malaysia, and the UK, providing a platform for mutual exchange and learning.

Mok has also been invited to Singapore to share Hong Kong's experiences.

The CEPU has been actively fostering a vibrant network of local think tanks.

Over the past two years, it has organized nearly 20 policy seminars, workshops, and roundtable meetings related to its research funding schemes.

These events have successfully built a cross-sector platform for collaboration between the government, industry, academia, and research institutions, ensuring that research outcomes are practical, well-informed, and can be translated into effective public policy.

This year, the CEPU also established a new recognition mechanism to acknowledge the contributions of outstanding researchers and institutions.

Mok was one of the academic representatives to receive a letter of appreciation from the CEPU, honoring the exceptional contributions of him and his team.

He noted that when public policy research is adopted by the government or deemed valuable by policy bureaus, it serves as a significant affirmation of a researcher's work.

From a university management perspective, he believes it is crucial for research to benefit the government and various industries.

Most importantly, he stressed, the successful implementation of research to drive social progress, policy improvement, and a better quality of life for the public is the ultimate goal.