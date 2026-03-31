East Week's Service Awards mark 22 years of recognizing city’s best in service industry

To celebrate the contributions of the service sector, East Week, a sister publication of The Standard, holds the "Hong Kong Service Awards" to recognize the efforts and accomplishments of outstanding performers in the past year with 39 awards.

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The award ceremony was held on Tuesday (Mar 31), with the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah serving as the guest of honour. Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong president Wingco Lo Kam-wing and General Manager of Corporate Affairs at Hong Kong Tourism Board Alice Li are serving as prize presenters.

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In his address, Yau stated that this year marks the start of the national "15th Five-Year Plan" and is a crucial period for Hong Kong. The government is fully committed to formulating its first "Hong Kong Five-Year Plan" and will seize the new opportunities, deepening cooperation with cities in the Greater Bay Area, expanding into the Mainland market, and actively exploring markets along the Belt and Road initiative and emerging markets.

Ronald Yam Chin-hing, the General Manager of Magazine Division and Editor-in-Chief of Magazine - East Week Department of the Sing Tao News Corporation, reiterated that the service industry lies not only in its flexibility in the face of adversity, but also in its unwavering spirit of innovation.

"Through professionalism, integrity, and care, it redefines the value of service, providing customers with experiences that exceed their expectations," Yam added.

The award-winning enterprises, ranging from retail dining to public services, embody a "customer-first" philosophy, consistently striving to enhance service quality. This commitment contributes to establishing Hong Kong as an international metropolis.

Launched in 2005, East Week has hosted the Hong Kong Service Awards for 22 years, offering awards and recognition in five categories that address the public's essential needs.

This year's awardees include MTR Corporation, New World Development Company, Kowloon Motor Bus, actress Kwan Ka-man and so on.