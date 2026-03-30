Trump urges countries seeking oil to go to Strait of Hormuz and 'just take it'

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Egypt says only Trump can stop war, warns oil could top $200
30-03-2026 18:44 HKT
Iran says to target USS Abraham Lincoln carrier if it moves within range
30-03-2026 04:17 HKT
Millions angry with Trump expected to fill American streets
28-03-2026 19:57 HKT
Trump says US may not be there for NATO if needed
28-03-2026 17:36 HKT
One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump
28-03-2026 14:37 HKT
Trump extends deadline for striking Iran's energy plants to April 7
28-03-2026 10:19 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
31-03-2026 00:49 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT