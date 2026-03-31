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NEWS

Night Recap - March 31, 2026

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14 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Tap to go: Taxis all set for e-payment shift starting Wed

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With over 47,000 taxi drivers on board to offer two electronic payment methods, the city's taxis will officially move from cash-only to digital payments starting tomorrow.

Six senior counsel appointed

Six barristers were appointed as senior counsel on Tuesday, with the appointment ceremony to take place on May 16.

$5 ‘privilege’ rate sparks outrage as Link REIT ends free parking offer

Link Reit is set to cut its long-standing free parking promotion across its 121 locations, sparking outrage among consumers who see the move as a stealth price increase. 

MTR to enhance services for Easter and Ching Ming Festival holidays from Wed

With the Easter and Ching Ming Festival holidays approaching, the MTR Corporation will enhance train services on the East Rail Line and the Airport Express, and add extra short-haul High Speed Rail trips between Hong Kong and Shenzhen from Wednesday to next Tuesday. 

Court jails 14 over bribery to secure priority ESF admissions

Thirteen parents and a businessman have been sentenced to eight to 14 months in jail for conspiring to bribe a former English Schools Foundation (ESF) kindergarten administrator with a total of HK$1.1 million to secure priority admission for their children to K1 classes.

Business Today

Cathay Pacific to maintain capacity despite rising jet fuel costs, CEO says

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293), chief executive officer Ronald Lam Siu-por ​told Reuters yesterday that the airline's short-term ‌priority was to maintain flight capacity, adding that any cutbacks would be a "last resort" even as the ​conflict in the Middle East drives jet ​fuel prices higher.

HKTDC's export confidence index slid 5 points amid global uncertainties

Hong Kong Trade Development Council's export confidence index slid 5 points from the previous quarter as exporters remain cautious amid uncertainties on potential tariffs and the quiet Chinese New Year period.

Gold set for worst month in more than 17 years as US rate-cut hopes fade

Gold prices rose on Tuesday on hopes of de-escalation ‌in the Middle East conflict, but were poised for their worst month in more than 17 years as higher energy prices dimmed hopes for a U.S. interest rate cut this year.

Hong Kong posted $62.6b surplus in the first 11 months ending in February

The government recorded a surplus of HK$62.6 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year ending in February, according to the Information Services Department.

Huawei posts 2.2 percent growth in annual revenue

China's Huawei Technologies reported on Tuesday 2.2 growth in 2025 revenue, as its core businesses of infrastructure ​network and consumer devices reported modest growth, while its cloud ‌computing operation saw a revenue decline.

World/China

Indonesia to deport Interpol-wanted UK fugitive nabbed in Bali

Indonesia will deport a UK national arrested in Bali over the weekend and wanted by Interpol for alleged transnational drug trafficking and money laundering, police said Tuesday.

UK's Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie not attending royal family's Easter service

Britain's Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will not be at the royal family's Easter church service this Sunday, said a royal source.

North Korea, Russia news agencies join forces in 'info war'

North Korea's state news agency and Russian counterpart TASS have agreed to counter jointly what they call "disinformation" delivered by their "many enemies", the outlets reported Tuesday, in a further deepening of ties.

Thailand's king endorses Anutin's new cabinet, Royal Gazette says

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's new cabinet, according to a notice in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

 LaGuardia controller staffing may have violated procedures on night of collision, document shows

Air traffic controller staffing at LaGuardia airport on the night an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck may have violated the facility's procedures by combining roles before midnight, according to a document seen by Reuters.

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